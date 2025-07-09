A unique blend of love and devotion is capturing hearts on the Baraut-Muzaffarnagar Kanwar route in Uttar Pradesh this Sawan. Rahul Kumar, a youth from Delhi’s Narela, is walking 220 km with a 121-litre Kanwar for a deeply personal vow — his girlfriend’s dream of becoming an IPS officer. Rahul, who himself is an intermediate pass, says he will carry a Kanwar every year until she clears UPSC, and only then will they marry. This is his fourth yatra, having earlier carried 101 litres. Accompanied by his friend Nandlal on a bike, Rahul chants “Bol Bam” with unwavering faith. “Bholenath sees everything,” he says, “and He will surely bless this love and determination.” Archita Phukan Viral Video in 'The Golden Skirt'! Babydoll Archi Shares Bizarre Instagram Reel With a Man With Blurred Face in the Background.

Delhi Man Walks 220 Km With 121-Litre Kanwar for IPS-Aspiring Girlfriend

