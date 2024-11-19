The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a criminal case against a woman who was booked for human trafficking after she allegedly sold her minor daughter for INR 15,000 to a couple in Maharashtra. It is learned that the woman sold her daughter as she was unable to maintain herself and her child. The state's top court noted that the woman had a "bonafide intention" to get the child adopted even though the procedure was not followed. The high court also said that the ingredients of the offence of trafficking were not made out against the woman. Thus, the high court bench of Justice K Natarajan allowed the petition filed by the woman named Mandara and quashed the proceedings registered under several sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. ‘You Allege Rape After 22 Years of Living Together as a Couple’: Karnataka High Court Quashes Rape Case Filed Against Man by His Live-In Partner of 22 Years.

HC Says Woman Had Bonafide Intention to Get Child Adopted

Bonafide Intention To Get Her Child Adopted: Karnataka HC Nixes Trafficking Charge Against Woman Booked For Selling Her Child For Rs 15K | @plumbermushi https://t.co/PQ5yZ16h5V — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 19, 2024

