The Varanasi Nagar Nigam of Uttar Pradesh recently said that its Facebook account was allegedly hacked. Issuing a statement, the Varanasi Nagar Nigam took to Twitter and said that they filed an FIR against an unknown person who hacked their Facebook page and posted unwanted content through their account. Notably, the user who had hacked the account had posted XXX movies and obscene video clips on the Facebook page of Varanasi Nagar Nigam's official account. A video of the obscene content being shared on Varanasi Nagar Nigam's Facebook page had also gone viral on social media. "Lawful legal action will be taken against the culprit," the Varanasi Nagar Nigam said in its tweet. Varanasi Shocker: Depressed BHU Student Ends Life After Consuming Pesticide at Dalmia Hostel.

Varanasi Nagar Nigam Facebook Page Hacked

Varanasi Nagar Nigam Issues Statement

