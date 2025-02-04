Delhi Police have registered two cases involving Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who is contesting from Kalkaji. The police have accused Atishi of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and have also filed a case against her supporters for allegedly attacking a police officer. The incidents occurred on February 4, 2025, when Atishi arrived at Fateh Singh Marg with ten vehicles and around 60 supporters. The police allege that Atishi defied their instructions to vacate the area, leading to the registration of the case. In response, Atishi took to social media platform X, alleging that the police were biased for raising concerns about her opponent, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, who she claimed had openly violated the MCC. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Leader Atishi Alleges Interference by Ramesh Bidhuri’s Son Manish Bidhuri in Kalkaji Constituency, Demands Action (Watch Video).

Delhi Police Register Case Against CM and AAP’s Kalkaji Candidate

@ceodelhioffice @ECISVEEP, @CPDelhi On 4/2/25 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to MCC.On complaint by FST, a case u/s 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is regtd at PS Govindpuri — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) February 4, 2025

Atishi Accuses Delhi Police and Election Commission of Bias During Kalkaji Violations

चुनाव आयोग भी ग़ज़ब है! रमेश बिधूड़ी जी के परिवार के सदस्य खुले-आम आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। उन पर कोई एक्शन नहीं। मैंने शिकायत कर के पुलिस और @ECISVEEP को बुलाया, और इन्होंने मेरे ऊपर केस दर्ज कर दिया! राजीव कुमार जी: आप चुनावी प्रक्रिया कि कितनी धज्जियां उड़ायेंगे https://t.co/UlRiBzbELV — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 4, 2025

