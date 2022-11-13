Haseeb-Ul-Hasan has been given a ticket by AAP for the upcoming Delhi MCD Elections 2022 after he climbed on a transmission tower in front of Delhi's Shastri Park metro station. The AAP Councillor wanted to contest elections from Gandhinagar but was denied. He later climbed a high-tension wire tower to protest. However, the AAP leader launched attacks against Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, and Atishi after climbing down the tower. He alleged that the trio sold tickets for Rs 2-3 crores. He also added that he will file his nomination for municipal polls tomorrow. MCD Elections 2022: Former AAP Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan Climbs High-Tension Wire Tower After Party Denies Him Ticket From Gandhinagar For Civic Body Polls (Watch Video).

Haseeb-Ul-Hasan Given Ticket:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)