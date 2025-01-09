Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the inclusion of the Jat community from Delhi in the Center's OBC list. In his letter, Kejriwal reminded the Prime Minister of a 2015 promise made to Jat representatives in Delhi to add them to the central OBC list, ensuring access to reservations in central government institutions. Kejriwal highlighted the disparity in OBC benefits, citing that while Jat youth from Rajasthan benefit from reservations in Delhi University, Delhi's own Jat community is excluded. The AAP leader called for immediate action to correct this injustice and provide OBC benefits to eligible communities in central government institutions. 'Fight Between Politics of Work and Abuse', Says Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Arvind Kejriwal Writes Letter to PM Narendra Modi

Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "The Delhi government has an OBC list, and the Jat community is included in this list. However, the central government has a different OBC list, and the Jat community from Delhi is not included in it. When students from the Jat… pic.twitter.com/aDmiIrlYO1 — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2025

