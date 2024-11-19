The exit poll results of assembly elections held in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be announced on Wednesday, November 20, after polling is over in both states. As per the official notification, exit poll results are prohibited from 7 AM on November 13 to 6:30 PM on November 20. It must be noted that exit poll results will be announced after polling concludes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on November 20. Several news channels are expected to stream exit poll results on their YouTube channels and social media platforms. Although the exit polls will be declared on Wednesday, November 20, the Election Commission will announce the official results of the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections on November 23. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

When Will Exit Poll Results Be Announced?

Exit Poll Results date and time. (Photo credits: EC)

