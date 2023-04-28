Congress is seeking the EC ban on campaigning by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 for statements against minorities, informed Abhishek Singhvi. "We complained specifically on the highly objectionable, blatantly, partisan, communal & false statements from the very top of the BJP leadership, in particular, HM Amit Shah and UP CM. They have made statements that Congress will do this or that if it comes to power, including the release of members of a banned organisation. So false it is, it has got no basis. But it is done for cheap electoral gain. We have asked for a ban on campaigning on such persons for prompt action,' Singhvi said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP President JP Nadda Says ‘80 Communal Riots Occurred During Congress Government’ (Watch Video).

Congress Demands EC To Ban on Campaigning by Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath:

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElection2023 | A Congress delegation meets EC in Delhi

