Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to actively participate in the ongoing Assembly Elections today, November 7, referring to it as the "sacred festival of democracy." Encouraging first-time voters, he emphasises the significance of their role in shaping the future of their states. With the polls underway, the Prime Minister's message highlights the importance of every citizen's contribution to the democratic process. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: First Phase of Polling for 20 Seats Begins Amid Tight Security, 223 Candidates in Fray.

PM Modi Urges First-Time Voters to Participate in Chhattisgarh Phase 1 Polling

छत्तीसगढ़ में आज लोकतंत्र के पावन उत्सव का दिन है। विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें और इस उत्सव के भागीदार बनें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने वाले राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष बधाई! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2023

"Festival of Democracy" in Mizoram

I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2023

