Leaders of opposition likely to field a common candidate in the forthcoming Presidential poll, said CPI(M) leader Sudheendra Kulkarni on June 15 After attending Mamata Banerjee-led opposition meet. "A candidate who can truly serve as custodian of the Constitution & stop Modi govt from doing further damage to Indian democracy and India's social fabric", said Sudheendra.

Earlier, A meeting of Opposition leaders called by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential poll.

Opposition leaders adopted a resolution to field a common candidate in the forthcoming Presidential poll. A candidate who can truly serve as custodian of the Constitution & stop Modi govt from doing further damage to Indian democracy and India's social fabric: Sudheendra Kulkarni pic.twitter.com/rzDPAAAo3I — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)