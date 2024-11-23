Tensions flared on the Phoolpur seat during the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh elections as BJP and BSP agents clashed. The incident occurred after the BJP started leading by over 5,000 votes following the 16th round of counting. BSP agents, alleging fraud, accused the BJP of manipulating the process, leading to a heated confrontation. In the chaos, chairs and tables were reportedly broken, escalating the altercation. However, authorities quickly intervened, and the situation was brought under control. At present, the matter has been calmed, and counting continues as scheduled. Uttar Pradesh By-Election Results 2024: Early Trends Show BJP, SP Leading On 2 Seats Each.

BJP Leads by 5,000 Votes, BSP Agents Accuse Fraud, Chairs and Tables Broken During Heated Confrontation

प्रयागराज, यूपी की फूलपुर सीट पर BJP और BSP एजेंटों में झड़प हुई। 16 राउंड की काउंटिंग के बाद BJP यहां जब 5 हजार वोटों से लीड करने लगी तो बसपा वालों ने धांधली का आरोप लगाया। कुर्सी–मेज तोड़े गए। फिलहाल मामला शांत हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/Rvv6ZysFcT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 23, 2024

