Ahead of polling in Maharashtra on November 20, BJP leader Vinod Tawde was allegedly caught red-handed at Le Vivanta hotel in Virar with INR 5 crore cash. It is reported that the money was meant to buy votes ahead of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. A video going viral on social media shows BVA MLA Kshitij Thakur snatching an INR 5 crore cash bag and a diary from Vinod Tawade at Le Vivanta Hotel in Virar. The viral clip also shows BVA members creating a ruckus at the hotel in Virar where Vinod Tawde was allegedly caught with INR 5 crore cash. However, the BJP leader issued a clarification and said that the Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation. Vinod Tawde Distributed Cash to Voters in Palghar on Eve of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims BVA Leader Hitendra Thakur; BJP Denies (Watch Videos).

Vinod Tawde Caught With Cash in Virar

BVA Members Create at Hotel in Virar

Vinod Tawde Issues Clarification

