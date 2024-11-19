Ahead of polling in Maharashtra on November 20, BJP leader Vinod Tawde was allegedly caught red-handed at Le Vivanta hotel in Virar with INR 5 crore cash. It is reported that the money was meant to buy votes ahead of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. A video going viral on social media shows BVA MLA Kshitij Thakur snatching an INR 5 crore cash bag and a diary from Vinod Tawade at Le Vivanta Hotel in Virar. The viral clip also shows BVA members creating a ruckus at the hotel in Virar where Vinod Tawde was allegedly caught with INR 5 crore cash. However, the BJP leader issued a clarification and said that the Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation. Vinod Tawde Distributed Cash to Voters in Palghar on Eve of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims BVA Leader Hitendra Thakur; BJP Denies (Watch Videos).

Vinod Tawde Caught With Cash in Virar

BVA MLA Kshitij Thakur snatched Rs 5 cr cash bag & diary from BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade at Virar. In diary, Tawade mentioned the names whom the money is given by him. Big ruckus in hotel. Tawade pleads to Mr Thakur to let him go, but trapped inside hotel room. pic.twitter.com/fptpLgHwNy — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) November 19, 2024

BVA Members Create at Hotel in Virar

#BREAKING Senior #Maharashtra BJP leader Vinod Tawde allegedly caught red-handed in a Virar hotel with ₹5 crore in cash, reportedly meant for vote-buying on the eve of the polls Members of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) stormed the premises flinging cash in Tawde’s face and… pic.twitter.com/okp9UyDGNI — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 19, 2024

Vinod Tawde Issues Clarification

#WATCH | BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "...a meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made...I went there to tell them about it.… https://t.co/kOupjvw0wE pic.twitter.com/3JFRdecQp1 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)