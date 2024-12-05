Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed the first press conference after taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. When asked about the gamechanger 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', Devendra Fadnavis said, 'We will continue the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' and soon increase it to INR 2,100.' The Chief Minister added that Maharashtra will continue on the path of development in the social, infrastructure, and industrial sectors with speed. “In the last 2.5 years, we have worked for the development of Maharashtra and, from here too, we will work for the development of Maharashtra, and we will not stop now,” said Fadnavis. Devendra Fadnavis Signs INR 5 Lakh Assistance to Pune Patient After Becoming Maharashtra CM.

Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Continue in Maharashtra? See What Devendra Fadnavis Says

