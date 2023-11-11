Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta advocates for an extended festive break in India, drawing parallels with longer holidays in the West and during Chinese New Year. Gupta emphasises the brevity of Diwali holidays in India, typically lasting only one or two days, mainly when the festival falls on a weekend. She suggests the idea of a week-long festive break to allow for more extensive family time and celebration. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gupta wrote, "In all my years living in the West, holiday season was long and extended. Christmas time off started after the 15th of December and continued through the New Year. In China, Chinese New Year has a long holiday." ‘70 Hour Work Week’: Narayana Murthy’s Comment Divides People on X.

Radhika Gupta Suggests Week-long Festive Break in India

In all my years living in the West, holiday season was long and extended. Christmas time off started after the 15th of December and continued through the New Year. In China, Chinese New Year has a long holiday. Unfortunately in India, Diwali holidays are usually 1 or 2 days… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) November 11, 2023

