Anshula Kapoor teaches us how to rock a bralette without being conscious. The star kid recently took to her Instagram and dropped a few pics which see her looking pretty in black bralette and matching pants paired with printed shrug. While her fashion game indeed spells strong in the clicks, what grabbed our attention was her long note, which is all about 'being comfortable' when it comes to style. In the post, she also thanked stylists Ruchi & Mohit for letting her 'dive out of her comfort zone,' but still feel herself. Check out her super inspiring post below. Anshula Kapoor Drops Post on Body Positivity; Star Kid Looks Bold and Beautiful in Black Off–Shoulder Bodysuit (View Pics).

Anshula Kapoor Rocks Bralette With Shrug:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

