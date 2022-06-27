Member of one of the most popular girl groups in the world, BLACKPINK, Lisa was one of the A-list celebrities to grace Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old Thai rapper was attending CELINE Men’s S/S 2023 Fashion Show in Paris along with another K-pop idol Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. Pictures of Lisa had already taken the social media by storm and now the gorgeous singer-performer took to Instagram to share stunning stills from the glamorous night. The “Money” singer looks bewitching in an all-black ensemble and those boots and sling bag are to die for.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Is Such a Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

A Stunner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)