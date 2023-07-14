Nicola Coughlan walked the red carpet at the premiere of the Barbie movie. The Bridgerton actress looked ravishing in a custom silver corset dress with dangling glass crystals. Custom silver pointy shoes topped the gorgeous ensemble. Nicola revealed that the Diplomat Barbie doll and the Sparkle Eyes Barbie doll she owned as a child served as the inspiration for the look. The actress shared her look on Instagram as she posed for several pictures. Barbie London Premiere! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Sam Smith and Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Style on Pink Carpet (View Pics).

See Pictures of Nicola Coughlan's Latest Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

