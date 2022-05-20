Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed the day three of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival by walking in a magnificent gown designed by an Indian designer. As for the red carpet, the diva served eleganza in a pastel-pink gown by Gaurav Gupta. Her pleated couture was complicated by minimal jewellery, soft makeup and an open hairdo. Bow down to the Queen! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet: Bollywood Actress Turns Heads in Dreamy Black-Floral Gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gaurav Gupta:

