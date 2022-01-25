Deepika Padukone's wardrobe for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan's promotion is amazing. Well, after stunning in a hot red dress, today (January 25), the actress flaunted some boss lady vibes as she picked a printed blazer and knee-length boots as her OOTD. From tip to toe, DP looks sexy. Not to miss, the pink lip tone and subtle makeup.

Deepika Padukone Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

A Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)