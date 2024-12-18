Internet sensation Uorfi Javed fired back at TV actor Rahul Raj Singh, telling him he belongs in "jail" after he called her a "cartoon" and suggested she should join a "circus" in response to her dragon-inspired outfit. Uorfi posted a screenshot of Rahul's comment on her Instagram story, calling him out for his derogatory remark. Rahul, known for his role in Baalika Vadhu, has previously been accused of abetting the suicide of his late girlfriend, Pratyusha Banerjee. Uorfi’s fiery retort to Rahul is going viral. Check it out. ‘Will She Be Open To Strip?’: Uorfi Javed Lashes Out at Oral Care Brand for ‘Crossing Every Line’ in Controversial Offer, Threatens Action.

Uorfi Javed Slays in Dragon Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi Javed Slams Rahul Raj Singh

Uorfi Javed Instagram

Late Rahul took the calm route and stated, "Haha, you're just taking it to heart... it was a compliment. People buy tickets for the circus." However, Uorfi chose to ignore his response.

Rahul Raj Singh's Reply to Uorfi Javed

