Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed, renowned for her bold and unique style, recently wowed everyone with a creative dress made from chia seeds. Taking advice from Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, Uorfi designed a mini dress by sticking chia seeds onto a fabric, allowing it to bloom into a stunning green ensemble after seven days. When she shared the video on Instagram, Jackie Shroff praised her innovative effort, calling the dress "ek number." Shalini Passi, known for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also expressed her admiration for Javed's creativity with heart emojis. Check out the video for Uorfi's full look! ‘Will She Be Open To Strip?’: Uorfi Javed Lashes Out at Oral Care Brand for ‘Crossing Every Line’ in Controversial Offer, Threatens Action.

View this post on Instagram

