Isha Ambani is making comfy silk pyjamas a style statement and how! The 31-year-old was photographed with her husband, Anand Piramal, on a dinner date, and she decided to keep her look comfortably chic. Isha wore a co-ord set of printed PJs, put on her glasses and went makeup-free for an enjoyable date night. As for Anand, he, too, was dressed down in black track pants and a powder blue collared t-shirt. They were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, along with a few of their close friends.

Watch Video of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal!

Beautiful couple Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal was spotted by our team today at Loca Maria, Mumbai!!✨ Seems like they had a good time together ☺️#ishaambani #AnandPiramal #bollywood #viralbhayani pic.twitter.com/KRuNWde3Kd — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 16, 2023

Isha Ambani Photos

Isha Ambani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Anand Piramal Photos

Anand Piramal (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

