Kim Kardashian just shared a photo on social media. In it, she is seen nailing the mob wife style trend, wearing only an oversized brown fur coat and black tights, minus a shirt or a bra. She accessorises her look with matching boots and black sunglasses. For her makeup, she opts for her signature caramel brown look with just a subtle pink hue on her lips. To complete the look with finesse, she ties her hair into a neat and sleek gelled bun. Kim Kardashian Redefines Fashion Goals in a Trendsetting Prada Bikini Top and Miniskirt (View Pics and Videos).

View Kim Kardashian’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

