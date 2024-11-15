International Day for Tolerance 2024 Date, Theme and Significance: Know About the Annual Observance That Raises Awareness About the Rising Intolerance Across the World International Day for Tolerance 2024 Date, Theme and Significance: Know About the Annual Observance That Raises Awareness About the Rising Intolerance Across the World
    Miss Universe 2024 Country-Wise Telecast Date and Time: When To Watch the 73rd Miss Universe in Your Country? Check Detailed Time Zones for India, US, UK, Mexico, Australia and Others

    The Miss Universe 2024 beauty pageant is all set to take place on Saturday, November 16. It is one of the most anticipated beauty events of the year. To know when to watch Miss Universe 2024 in your country, check here. Scroll below for country-wise telecast date, time, and time zones.

    Lifestyle Nimmi Mathai| Nov 15, 2024 12:02 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Miss Universe 2024 Country-Wise Telecast Date and Time: When To Watch the 73rd Miss Universe in Your Country? Check Detailed Time Zones for India, US, UK, Mexico, Australia and Others
    Miss Universe 2024 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Miss Universe 2024 is the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe contest. It is right around the corner. Every year, people from around the globe watch it with a lot of excitement. Miss Universe 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 16 and it promises to be a grand spectacle. Set against the stunning and vibrant backdrops of Mexico City, it is sure to captivate viewers from all over the world. Rhea Singha from Gujarat will be representing India at the event. The pageant will be held at the Arena Ciudad de México (Arena CDMX). The preliminary round and national costume competition were held on Thursday, November 14, where the talented and gorgeous contestants wowed the audience in traditional and cultural attires. As the world eagerly awaits, all eyes are on who will be crowned the 73rd Miss Universe. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha Dresses Up As the Golden Bird at the National Costume Competition of 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant (Watch Videos).

    Country-Wise Telecast Date and Time

    The Roku Channel, Telemundo (Peacock) and TV Azteca (Mexico) will broadcast the Miss Universe 2024 event. So, at what time will the pageant begin in your country? Check the below information. Miss Universe 2024 Date, Time and Venue Details: Who Are the Contestants Participating at 73rd Miss Universe? All You Need To Know About the Prestigious Beauty Pageant.

    • Mexico – November 16, 2024 at 08:00 PM

    • India – November 17, 2024 at 7:30 AM

    • United States of America - November 16, 2024 at 08:00 PM (CT)

    • United States of America - November 16, 2024 at 09:00 PM (ET)

    • United States of America - November 16, 2024 at 06:00 PM (MT)

    • United States of America - November 16, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)

    • Canada - Ecuador - November 16, 2024 at 09:00 PM

    • Australia - November 17, 2024 at 02:00 PM

    • Alaska - November 16, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Costa Rica - November 16, 2024 at 08:00 PM

    • Peru - November 16, 2024 at 09:00 PM

    • El Salvador - November 16, 2024 at 08:00 PM

    • Honduras - November 16, 2024 at 08:00 PM

    • Brazil - November 16, 2024 at 11:00 PM

    • Colombia - November 16, 2024 at 09:00 PM

    • Cuba - November 16, 2024 at 09:00 PM

    • Guatemala - November 16, 2024 at 08:00 PM

    • Ecuador - November 16, 2024 at 09:00 PM

    • Panama - November 16, 2024 at 09:00 PM

    • Nicaragua - November 16, 2024 at 08:00 PM

    • Argentina - November 16, 2024 at 11:00 PM

    • Bolivia - November 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM

    • Puerto Rico - November 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM

    • Venezuela - November 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM

    • Chile - November 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM

    • Dominican Republic - November 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM

    • Uruguay - November 16, 2024 at 11:00 PM

    • England (BST) - November 17, 2024 at 03:00 PM

    • France - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Portugal - November 17, 2024 at 03:00 PM

    • Netherlands - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Spain - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Italy - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Germany (CEST) - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Denmark - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Norway - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • Sweden - November 17, 2024 at 04:00 PM

    • South Korea - November 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM

    • Japan - November 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM

    Don’t forget to tune in and catch the action from the 73rd Miss Universe pageant as we gear up to find out who will be crowned Miss Universe 2024. Don’t miss the excitement!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

