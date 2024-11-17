The city of Mexico played the host to a dazzling spectacle as contestants from 125 nations across the world participated to compete for the prestigious crown of Miss Universe 2024. This year, it is the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe. The final day of the competition saw the top 30 beauty queens participating in the swimsuit round, which decided the top 12 for the evening gown round before narrowing them down to the top five for the question-and-answer round. Denmark’s Victoria Kjær emerged victorious as Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua crowned her successor at the end of the event. Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria and Thailand are declared runner-ups. Victoria Kjær Theilvig Is Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark’s Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe Title, Surpasses Runner-Ups Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand for the Pageant Title.

Miss Universe 2024 Winner and Runner-Ups

Miss Universe 2024 Denmark – Victoria Kjær Theilvig

1st Runner-Up Nigeria – Chidimma Adetshina

2nd Runner-Up Mexico – María Fernanda Beltrán

3rd Runner-Up Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri

4th Runner-Up Venezuela – Ileana Márquez

Miss Universe 2024 Crowning Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Victoria Kjær Theilvig Is Miss Universe 2024 Winner

¡Felicidades a #VictoriaKjærTheilvig , la nueva #MissUniverso 2024! Su elocuencia, belleza y gracia la llevaron a la corona, destacándose con la mejor respuesta de la noche. #MissNigeria fue la primera finalista. #MissUniverse2024 #missdenmark #missdinamarca 👑 pic.twitter.com/CJ9D5pWwk0 — Daniel Shoer Roth (@DanielShoerRoth) November 17, 2024

