Mother has arrived! Well, as Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai to attend the launch of this year’s Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, shared her look for the opening night of the event online and we are stunned. The desi girl dropped mesmerising pics of herself on Insta in which she could be seen slaying in patterned halter neck dress paired with baggy jacket. Further, to amp up her look she went minimal in the accessories department and opted for subtle makeup with tied hairdo. We are loving every bit of her fashion for MAMI 2023 red carpet. Check it out! Priyanka Chopra Perfectly Aces Airport Style in Sleeveless Black Crop Top With Grey Trousers and Long Shrug As She Arrives in Mumbai (See Pics).

Priyanka Chopra for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

PeeCee Arrives Arrives at MAMI 2023 Red Carpet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)