Sara Ali Khan is acing her fashion game as the actress posted two stunning pictures of herself in a bikini with a shrug over it. Sharing the images Sara wrote "The eyes shout what the lips fear to say, So if you have something to hide you’d better look away" Sara's candid photos was lauded by the Netizens.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)