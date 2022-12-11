Vaani Kapoor is serving you a glam Manish Malhotra couture in her latest post on Instagram. The Shamshera star in the photos can be seen slaying it in a shiny outfit with dramatic shoulders from the house of MM. Right from the floor-sweeping element to the glittery embellishments, the attire is awesomesauce. Not to miss, her high pony hairdo, earrings and subtle makeup. Vaani Kapoor Birthday: 7 Most Charming Outfits That We'd Steal From Her Wardrobe.

Vaani Kapoor in Manish Malhotra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

