Zeenat Aman has shared some beautiful pictures of her on social media. The legendary Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her frolicking in the rain wearing a floral blue raincoat. The veteran actor paired the look with a pastel green maxi skirt. Zeenat is seen wearing glasses in the pictures. She shared the Instagram post with a deep message wherein she gave some serious guidelines. Sharing her boundaries on Instagram, she wrote, "Thou shall not spew abuses, be rude or gossip in the comments or messages [sic]." She also wrote, "Thou shall not pit women against one another. It is no compliment to me if it involves tearing down someone else [sic]," in the lengthy caption. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Pic With Rekha, Talks About Their Unique Bond Over the Years.

Check Zeenat Aman's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)