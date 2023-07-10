Zeenat Aman's new pictures from a photoshoot are winning hearts on the internet. The Veteran actress recently shared a picture where she is wearing a full-sleeved white shirt and green colour coat. She talks about her gorgeous silver hair and embracing old age. She asked her fans to share their stories too. She captioned it as, "Grey weather, grey hair… and a splash of colour to offset it all! I didn’t intend for my grey hair to be a statement, but a statement it has become. In fact, yesterday I read a tweet by someone who said they know at least three people who have been inspired to stop colouring their hair since I made my Instagram debut! I thought this was a wonderful compliment. If embracing my natural hair is encouraging others to do the same, then I’m all the happier for it. So, with my 50th post on Instagram I want to celebrate all of you who are flaunting your beautiful silver hair! Please post a story of yourself (or your silver-haired loved one) and tag me in it. I’d love to share your pictures to my own stories. After all, life isn’t black and white, it’s grey!" Zeenat Aman Celebrates Pride Month, Veteran Actress Urges People ‘Not To Spread Hate’ (View Post).

Check Out Zeenat Aman's Picture Here:

