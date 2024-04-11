Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, or Babasaheb Ambedkar, as he is respectfully called, was a champion for justice throughout his life. A brilliant scholar with many talents—a lawyer, politician, and writer—he is also known as the architect of India's Constitution. We celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 each year to honour his immense contribution to building our nation. He bravely fought against discrimination based on caste and tirelessly advocated for equal rights for all Indians, especially those from disadvantaged communities. Born into a Dalit family, Dr Ambedkar himself faced prejudice from a young age. This experience sparked his lifelong dedication to equality. His vision of a just society free from discrimination continues to shape India's social and political landscape even today. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti 2024, share inspiring quotes, messages, wishes, and images to honour his legacy! When Is Ambedkar Jayanti 2024? Know Date and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

