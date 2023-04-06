Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its foundation day today. Special programs have been organised on the foundation day for a week in which service will be given prominence. Several political leaders of the saffron party including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh took to twitter to wish party workers on the Sthapna diwas of the party. Formed on April 6, 1942 from the erstwhile Jana Sangh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is one of the only two pan-India political parties in the country, the other being the Congress. BJP Foundation Day 2023: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks Founding of India's Ruling Party.

Amit Shah Wishes Party Workers on BJP Foundation Day 2023

भाजपा के स्थापना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। विचारधारा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले असंख्य कार्यकर्ताओं को नमन करता हूँ। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा भारत के वैभव को विश्व में पुनर्स्थापित करने के साथ देश के हर वर्ग और क्षेत्र के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं की पूर्ति का एक माध्यम बनी है। pic.twitter.com/19EB3u2d5r — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2023

Rajnath Singh Took to Twitter to Wish Workers on BJP Sthapna Diwas

भाजपा के स्थापना दिवस पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। इस अवसर पर मैं पार्टी के करोड़ों देव तुल्य कार्यकर्ताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ, जिनके अथक परिश्रम से ही आज भाजपा विश्व के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक दल के रूप में स्थापित हो चुकी है। #BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/uTQ51vvXqF — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 6, 2023

BJP Leaders Extend Greetings on Foundation Day

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक दल, राष्ट्रीय भाव से राष्ट्रसेवा में समर्पित @BJP4India के स्थापना दिवस की सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! We are proud to be member of BJP, a party fully devoted to serve motherland.#BJPFoundationDay #BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/tQNmqO2Oyb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 6, 2023

43 years ago @BJP4India was manifested to build a Shresht Bharat. Greeting to the BJP family on the Party's Foundation Day. I express my gratitude to Karyakartas for their unwavering efforts & devotion, BJP today is the preferred party, & building New 🇮🇳#BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/mTEAJsFaeU — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 6, 2023

Wishing millions of Karyakartas n Supporters of @BJP4India on #BJPSthapanaDiwas 🙏🏻 It is a singular honour n privilege to serve our nation as a BJP Karyakarta n to contribute to mission of #NationFirst #BJPFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/asksuWKZEJ — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) April 6, 2023

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 44वें 'स्थापना दिवस' पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। अपने त्याग, श्रम व निःस्वार्थ सेवा से विश्व की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनाने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को नमन करता हूँ। प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में अंत्योदय व सेवा के संकल्प से श्रेष्ठ भारत निर्माण के लिए हम सभी समर्पित हैं। pic.twitter.com/8UWDIJFDJO — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)