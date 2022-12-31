New Year's Eve is marked with dazzling fireworks across the globe, and one scintillating firework show that mesmerises everyone is the Burj Khalifa show. So, get ready to be dazzled by Burj Khalifa Fireworks 2023 this New Year's Ever. It is one of the finest New Year's Eve fireworks in UAE and worldwide. So, if you are searching for Dubai's Burj Khalifa Fireworks New Year's Eve live streaming online, well here it is. It will kick off at 10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Happy New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers & Images for Free Download Online: Wish Happy New Year With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes and Greetings on NYE.

New Year's Eve Burj Khalifa Show 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)