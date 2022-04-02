The nine days festival of Goddess Shakti, Chaitra Navratri, will begin on 2nd April 2022. During this period, devotees observe fast for nine days and stay awake at night for bhajans and kirtans dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine incarnations. Keeping fast, adoring hands in henna hues, cooking delicious cuisines and exchanging greetings, decorating the house's entrance with a Rangoli pattern are few of the Navratri rituals that people follow. On the very first day of Navratri, people perform Ghatasthapana puja for the invocation of Goddess Durga. Here's our compilation of Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja rangoli patterns and ideas.. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Ghatasthapana Muhurat to Maa Durga Idol, Important Things to Note During The Nine-Night Festival.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Rangoli

Chaitra Ghatasthapana Rangoli Ideas

Vasant Navratri Rangoli Designs

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja Rangoli

Kalash Sthapana Puja Rangoli Art

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)