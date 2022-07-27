Deep Amavasya ki Shubhkamnayein! Deep Puja is performed on the new moon day in the month of Ashadha. People worship 'Agni Devta' and appease the God by lighting diyas and decorating their houses. As the auspicious festival is observed a day before Shravan begins, Deep Amavasya 2022 will be celebrated on July 28, Thursday. So, mark the special day by sending 'Agni Devta' wallpapers, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook status and SMS to your loved ones. Download these Deep Amavasya 2022 messages and Deep Puja images for free online!

