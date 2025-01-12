Feast of the Baptism of the Lord is the bridge between the end of the Christmas season and the beginning of the Ordinary Time. Usually celebrated the following Sunday after Epiphany, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord 2025 falls on January 12. Churches around the world observe masses to offer their thoughts and prayers while sharing the day’s liturgical readings. While people visit the churches in person, there are many who can join online courtesy of the live stream options. As we celebrate the Baptism of the Lord 2025 on Sunday, here’s a collection of Feast of the Baptism of the Lord 2025 readings, Feast of the Baptism of the Lord live streaming, Feast of the Baptism of the Lord images, Baptism of the Lord mass live stream, Baptism of the Lord Sunday 2025 information and so much more. You can tune in, listen to the holy thoughts, and also share them with your family and friends. Feast of the Baptism of the Lord 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Status, Quotes and Messages to Share With Family and Friends.

Feast of the Baptism of the Lord Live Stream From Sacred Heart Church Rajagiriya (Watch Video)

Feast of the Baptism of the Lord Live Stream (Watch Video)

Baptism of the Lord Live Stream (Watch Video)

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish | Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

