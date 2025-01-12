Feast of the Baptism of the Lord 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 12. The day marks the end of the Christmas season and transitions to the Ordinary Time. In the Catholic Church, Ordinary Time is the season that falls outside of the major liturgical seasons of Advent, Christmas, Lent, and Easter. The liturgical feast commemorates the Baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River by John the Baptist. Earlier, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord was observed on Epiphany. However, it is now celebrated on Sunday following the Epiphany of the Lord. This year, the Epiphany 2025 date fell on January 6. Epiphany is also known as the Three Kings’ Day as The Three Magi: Balthasar, Melchior, and Gaspar visited baby Jesus and brought him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. As one joins in the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord 2025 celebrations, here is a collection of Feast of the Baptism of the Lord images, Feast of the Baptism of the Lord 2025 quotes, WhatsApp status, HD wallpapers, photos and messages to share with family and friends.

