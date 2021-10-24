First Karwa Chauth after marriage is very special for every woman observing this traditional Hindu fast. She not only fasts for the long life of her husband as a dutiful wife but also prays for her new family as a dedicated daughter-in-law. And the excitement of seeing the newlywed deck up again in almost bridal avatar post marriage is unmatchable. As Karwa Chauth 2021 takes place on October 24, Sunday, here’s a collection of Happy First Karwa Chauth 2021 greetings, First Karwa Chauth wishes, Karva Chauth images, quotes, SMS, GIFs, messages and wallpapers to send to all those ladies observing this beautiful fast for the first time. You can send these messages during Sargi time early morning or post moonrise (Chandra Darshan).

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Suhaaginen Apane Haathon Par Choodiyaan Sajaen, Maathe Par Apane Sindoor Lagaen, Khadee Har Suhaagan Chaand Ke Intajaar Mein, Rab Kare Pooree Unakee Manokaamanaen.

Facebook Greetings Read: May the Moonlight Flood Your Life With Happiness and Joy, Peace and Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Facebook Greetings Read: Rakha Hai Vrat Mainne, Bas Ek Khvaahish Ke Saath, Lambee Ho Umr Aapakee Aur Har Janm Mein Mile, Hamen Ek Dooje Ka Saath.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pray, the Sindoor Adorns the Forehead of Every Woman. Let God Bless You for a Long and a Happy Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

GIF Greetings: Happy Karwa Chauth!

Facebook Greetings Read: May The Sindoor Testify Your Prayers, the Mangal Sutra Remind You of Promises That Bind You, the Colour of Mehndi Prove the Depth of Your Love Happy Karwa Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Din Hai Suhaagan Ka, Is Din Bhagwan Se Yahi Kehna Hai, Tere Pyar Ke Saaye Mein Ae Meri Jaan, Hume Yun Hi Beparwah, Khushi Se Rehna Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Love Laughter and Good Luck Too! May This Karwa Chauth Be Super Special for You.

