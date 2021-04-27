Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which falls during the month of April. Hindu mythologies and stories depict Lord Hanuman as a symbol of strength and energy. On Hanuman Jayanti 2021, here we have for you a list of wishes and messages to greet 'Hanuman Jayanti'. It also includes Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS, and messages.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Ji HD Wallpaper on Hanuman Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bajrang Bali HD Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

