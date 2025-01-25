The Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2025 is being celebrated today, January 25 to commemorate the day in 1971 when the state of Himachal Pradesh was officially formed. On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders extended their greetings to residents of Himachal Pradesh. On the Himachal Day, CM Sukhu is set to preside over a state-organised celebratory events at Baijnath. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects in the state. Himachal Pradesh Travel Guide: Know The Best Time to Visit The Hills.

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Wish People on Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day

हिमाचल प्रदेश के 'पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस' पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। प्राकृतिक सुंदरता और पर्यटन स्थलों के लिए प्रसिद्ध यह राज्य अध्यात्म और संस्कृति का केंद्र रहा है। हिमाचल के शूरवीरों ने देश की सुरक्षा में असाधारण योगदान दिया है। मेरी मंगलकामना है कि हिमाचल के… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2025

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सभी निवासियों को पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि अपनी प्राकृतिक सुंदरता और भव्य विरासत को सहेजने वाली हमारी यह देवभूमि उन्नति के पथ पर तेजी से आगे बढ़े। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2025

Himachal Statehood Day 2025 Greetings by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों आप सभी को 55वें पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आज का ऐतिहासिक दिन हमारे सामूहिक संघर्ष, साहस और सपनों की नई शुरुआत का प्रतीक है। पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यशवंत सिंह परमार जी ने राज्य के गठन में… pic.twitter.com/LJelSm8NjO — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 25, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day Wishes

