International Tiger Day 2021 Messages: PM Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress Extend Greetings to Wildlife Lover, Pledge To Nurture Tiger-Friendly Eco-Systems in India

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems. pic.twitter.com/Fk3YZzxn07 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

India’s strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities. We are also inspired by our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet. pic.twitter.com/WSwvPprNuJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Tweet

भवानी प्रसाद मिश्र जी ने कहा था,'सतपुड़ा के घने जंगल, ऊंघते अनमने जंगल।' इन जंगलों में विशेष प्रयत्नों के द्वारा टाइगर्स की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। वाइल्डलाइफ के बिना हमारा जीवन अधूरा है, प्रकृति का चक्र ऐसा है कि टाइगर के बिना सृष्टि नहीं चल सकती है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 29, 2021

#TigerStateOfIndia के रूप में मध्यप्रदेश स्थापित है। मैं टाइगर पार्क और वाइल्डलाइफ से सम्बंधित सभी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों सहित इस काम में लगी पूरी टीम को इस संकल्प के साथ बधाई देता हूँ कि मध्यप्रदेश टाइगर बचाएगा भी और बढ़ाएगा भी! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 29, 2021

Congress Tweets

On #InternationalTigerDay we renew our pledge to protect & preserve this majestic animal. We also recall the pioneering efforts of former PM Indira Gandhi in protecting the Tiger & launching the Project Tiger initiative. pic.twitter.com/14gR8fUZIE — Congress (@INCIndia) July 29, 2021

Ashok Gehlot's Tweet

On #InternationalTigerDay, our resolve to protect this magnificent animal only grows stronger.We need to raise awareness about tiger conservation & protection of their natural habitat. Former PM Indira Gandhi ji’s Project Tiger initiative was a significant step towards this goal. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 29, 2021

Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet

#Tigers sit at the apex of the food chain and are critical for healthy and balanced ecosystems. GOI's conservation efforts have led India to become a thriving habitat for tigers 🐅. On #InternationalTigerDay, let us vow to protect these majestic species in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/x7dJmuEF3o — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 29, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Tweet

Tiger is our National Animal. It helps maintain a balance in the ecosystem. Assam has a sizeable tiger population, with Kaziranga NP recording the second-highest density of tigers in the country. On #InternationalTigerDay, let us pledge to protect this magnificent animal. pic.twitter.com/m1MaNEVKli — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2021

