India is celebrating Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti and Children’s Day on November 14, 2022, in honour of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru Jayanti is a significant festival observed across the country. On any such important observance, people check if there’s a dry day on the festival day. It is not a dry day on Nehru Jayanti 2022. Therefore, liquor will be served at all designated spots today. For anybody uncertain about the meaning of Dry Days, they are decided on the occasion of a holy observance, festival, or national holiday like Republic Day or during an election. These dates are decided by the state governments in case of any regional events. On Dry Days, the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited in all liquor shops, malls, cafes, bars, hotels and pubs. Here’s a list of all the no-alcohol days you must be aware of before scheduling a celebration.

Full List Of Dry Days In India For 2022:

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#DryDays #GuruNanakJayanti #Sikhs #Gurpurab https://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) November 7, 2022

