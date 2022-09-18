Jivitputrika Vrat is a three-day long Hindu festival celebrated on the eighth day in the waning phase of the moon during the Ashwin month in Panchang for the well-being of children. The observance is also known as Jiwit Putra or Jitiya fasting, which is especially marked in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The three days of the festival are observed as Nahai-Khai when mothers consume vegetarian food after taking a bath, followed by Khur-Jitiya or Jiviputrika day, which is the fasting period. The occasion culminates with Parana when women break the vrat with delicacies like noni saag, curry rice and madua roti. Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 falls on Sunday, 18 September. Here's our compilation of Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 greetings, messages, HD images and wishes. Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance: How To Celebrate Jitiya To Seek Blessings & Happiness for Your Children? Everything You Need To Know About Jiuntia.

