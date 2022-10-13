Spotted the moon? We hope you do it at the earliest as the fasting day comes to an end before it seeks your patience for the entire fasting day. And if you've already witnessed the bright moon, then share your happiness with all the fast-keeping ladies now! Send Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes & moonrise images to all the people who've celebrated Karwa Chauth on October 13, Thursday. Forward WhatsApp messages, Karva Chauth greetings & Happy Karwa Chauth quotes after Chand Darshan on this festive day.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes & Moonrise Images

Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages (File Image)

Karwa Chauth 2022 Image Reads: As You Observe This Fast for Your Loving Husband, We Send You Best Wishes on Karva Chauth and Pray to God To Always Shower His Blessings and Love on You and Your Husband. Happy Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages (File Image)

Karwa Chauth 2022 Image Reads: On the Festive Occasion of Karva Chauth, I Wish That Your Fast and Love Bring Happiness and Understanding to Your Married Life and Fill It With New Hopes and Smiles. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Greetings for Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

Karwa Chauth 2022 Image Reads: May the Bright and Beautiful Moon of Karwa Chauth Bring Along Lots of Blessings and Joy for You and Make Every Day a Celebration of Companionship and Love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

