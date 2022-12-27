Mandala Puja is a very significant ritual, especially in Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, and is mentioned in several Puranas. This Puja will be performed on December 27, 2022. Devotees of Lord Ayyappa believe that anyone can change their entire life and fulfil all their wishes by performing this Puja with utmost devotion. Moreover, anyone can perform the Puja, which involves fasting and is believed to help cleanse the body, soul and mind. Mandala Puja is observed at the end of Mandala Kalam, a 41-day austerity period observed by the devotees. Share these Mandala Puja 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know on this day. Mandala Kalam 2022 Begins: Know All About the 41 Days of Austerity, Rituals, Significance and Preparations for Mandala Puja in Kerala.

