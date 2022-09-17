It's time to turn on your favourite music and hit the dance floor! National Dance Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 17 September. Established in 2010 by American Dance Movement co-founder Nigel Lythgoe and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, National Dance Day is an annual event purely dedicated to the art of dance that encourages everybody to incorporate the skill into their lives. We have brought you National Dance Day 2022 quotes, images, messages and greetings; you get the moves! International Dance Day 2022: Five BLACKPINK Music Videos That Will Make You Want To Dance Right Away!
National Dance Day 2022 Messages
Happy National Dance Day 2022!
National Dance Day 2022 Quotes
National Dance Day Greetings
Wishes To Share On National Dance Day 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)