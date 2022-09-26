Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Navratri 2022 on Monday. People worship Mata Shailputri on the first day of the festival. The auspicious 9-day festivities of Sharadiya Navratri that commenced today will end on October 4. In his tweet the PM wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri, the great festival of worship of Shakti. May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di!.”

Navratri 2022 Wishes by PM Modi:

शक्ति की उपासना के महापर्व नवरात्रि की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आस्था और विश्वास का यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्‌। वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्‌ ।। देवी शैलपुत्री की आराधना के साथ आज से नवरात्रि का शुभारंभ हो रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि उनकी कृपा से हर किसी का जीवन सुख, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य से परिपूर्ण हो। pic.twitter.com/Vh03672Q4M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)