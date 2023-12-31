Prominent buildings, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, wore a colourful look for the New Year 2024 Celebrations on Sunday, December 31. Besides Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Block were also gleamed in a dazzling display of lights to welcome the New Year 2024. A video of New Year 2024 Celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan has surfaced on social media. The video shows Rashtrapati Bhavan and other prominent buildings lit in colourful lights. New Year 2024: Delhi Police Deploys 10,000 Personnel To Maintain Law and Order on New Year’s Eve.

New Year 2024 Celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan

#WATCH | Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Block illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/niAd7ZZVCn — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

