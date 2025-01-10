An extended school holiday schedule has been announced in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on account of Pongal 2025 and Makar Sankranti 2025. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday on January 14 for all schools, colleges and government offices in view of Pongal. In addition to this, there will be holidays on January 15 for Thiruvallur and January 16 for Uzhavar Thirunal. Since many students and employees have to travel to their native place for the festival, January 17 has also been declared a holiday. Schools and colleges will also remain shut on January 18 (Saturday) and January 19 (Sunday). In Telangana, schools will be closed on January 13 for Bhogi and on January 14 for Pongal, Sankranti and birthday of Hazrat Ali. There is an optional holiday on January 15 for Kanumu. For colleges, the holidays will start on January 11 and will continue till January 16. In Andhra Pradesh, the holidays will begin on January 10 and continue till January 19. Pongal 2025 Dates: Why Is Pongal Celebrated? Bhogi Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Other Traditions, Rituals, Delicious Recipes and More To Know About the Harvest Festival in Tamil Nadu.

Pongal School Holidays in Tamil Nadu and Telangana

Pongal 2025 School Holidays: Tamil Nadu and Telangana Declare Sankaranti Holiday To Celebrate Harvest Festival, Check Dates and Other Details#Pongal #Pongal2025 https://t.co/gu4dTQEepH — LatestLY (@latestly) January 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)