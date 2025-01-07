Pongal, also called Thai Pongal, is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Pongal 2025 begins on January 14 and concludes on January 17. It is celebrated with a lot of joy and devotion. It marks the end of the winter season and the start of the harvest season and is usually held in mid-January. It also marks the start of the Tamil month of Thai, which is considered auspicious. The festival lasts for four days. During the festival, families come together for gatherings and feasts and celebrate their agricultural roots. The festival has been named after the ceremonial dish ‘Pongal,’ which means to boil and overflow. This dish is made from harvested rice and boiled in milk with jaggery. This is then offered to Lord Surya. During the festival, people honour their ancestors as well as farm animals. Pongal 2025: 15,000 Buses To Run in State As Tamil Nadu Gears Up for Biggest Festival With Special Bus Services and Gift Hampers.

Pongal 2025 Dates

Pongal 2025 begins on Tuesday, January 14 and concludes on Friday, January 17.

Pongal Celebrations

Pongal is celebrated in a major way in Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated over four days, with each day being dedicated to different rituals and traditions. The four days of the Thai Pongal festival are Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Maatu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal.

Bhogi Pongal

The first day of the festival is called Bhogi Pongal. Bhogi Pongal 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. On this day, people clean their homes and dispose of old belongings. Homes are decorated for the festivities, and new clothes are worn.

Surya Pongal

Surya Pongal is the second day of the festival, and it is the main celebration. Surya Pongal 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. Lord Surya is honoured on this day, and devotees adorn their homes with colourful kolam patterns and designs. In addition, the Pongal is also cooked according to auspicious timings, with families chanting ‘Pongalo Pongal.’ Families feast together after the Pongal is offered to Lord Surya.

Maatu Pongal

This is the third day of the festival, and the cattle are honoured and worshipped on this day. Maatu Pongal 2025 falls on Thursday, January 16. On this day, farm animals are adorned with flower garlands, multi-coloured beads, and bells and bathed.

Kaanum Pongal

This is the fourth and last day of the festival. Kaanum Pongal 2025 falls on Friday, January 17. It is dedicated to the community and strengthening ties. On this day, families gather for a sumptuous meal, and younger members seek blessings from elders in the family. Traditional performances like mayilattam and kolattam are performed.

Pongal Rituals

Some common Pongal rituals include decorating homes with colourful kolams. People also offer prayers to Lord Surya for a good harvest. Farm animals are worshipped, honoured, and offered special treats. Families also remember their ancestors with prayers and offerings. The main ritual of the festival is cooking the traditional Pongal dish made of rice, milk, and jaggery.

Pongal Delicious Foods

There are many traditional delicacies enjoyed during the festival. The must-have dish for the festival is Pongal. It is a dish prepared with rice, milk, and jaggery. It is enhanced with ingredients like cumin, ghee, pepper, and cashews. Another dish that is usually enjoyed during Pongal is sakkari Pongal, a sweet dish made using rice, lentils, ghee, jaggery, and nuts and raisins. Ven Pongal is a simpler version of Pongal. It is eaten without jaggery, but it is a very comforting dish.

The medhu vadai is another crispy snack that is enjoyed by all! It is prepared using black gram and seasoned with spices, and it is eaten with chutney. No Pongal celebration is complete without payasam, a traditional South Indian dessert. The creamy sweet dish is cooked with milk, jaggery, nuts, and cardamom, and it is a festive favourite. Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List For Pongal 2025: State Govt Employees to Enjoy Extended Holiday, Check Dates and Other Details Here.

Pongal is celebrated on a grand scale in Tamil Nadu. It is a festival that celebrates the bond between nature and people. It is also a time for families to come together and share joy and traditions.

